City announces summer concerts and car shows

By Neil Schulman

Long Branch — Spring may be in full bloom, but Long Branch is looking ahead to its summer schedule.

At the April 10 City Council meting, Mayor John Pallone mentioned that the summer concert schedules have been made available to the public and discussed some of the upcoming events.

Art In The Park

The Memorial Day weekend kicks off with Art In The Park on Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in West End Park. This year, Pallone said, they’ve added a rain date on Memorial Day, May 27.

Come enjoy the work of over 50 juried artists and artisans.

The event is free to the public, and is still accepting entries in various categories. The entry fee is $50. First time applicants must send jpegs of their work to: makana.art@gmail.com. For information, leave a voicemail at 732-542-1307.

Bands by the Beach

There are three series of summer concerts hosted by the city. The first to kick off is Bands By The Beach, which plays in West End Park on Sundays, 7-8:30 p.m. beginning June 9.

In case of inclement weather concerts will be held in Jack’s Goal Line Stand (149 Brighton Avenue).

Bands to play include:

• June 9 – Philadelphia Funk Authority (dance/party band)

• June 23 – Sandy Sasso & Her Swingin’ Big Band (Big Band)

• June 30 – Chuck Lambert (Blues)

• July 7 – Bob Lanza Band (Blues)

• July 14 – JoBonanno (Spirit of Asbury Revue) – To be held on the West End beach

• July 21 – Billy Hector Experience (Blues)

• July 28 – Peter V Blues Train (Blues)

• August 4 – Eryn & The Whiskey Devils (Soulful vocalist/Guitarist)

• August 11 – SaRon Crenshaw (Blues)

• August 18 – Blues People (Blues)

• August 25 – The VooDudes (Blues, Rock, Country, Zydeco & R&B)

Thursdays By The Sea

On Thursdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Pier Village, the following concerts will be held.

In case of inclement weather they will be moved to the Long Branch Middle School.

• June 13 – Tim McLoone & The Shirleys (Rhythm/Blues/Classic Rock)*

• June 20 – The ASAP Band (Party Band)

• June 27 – Moraccan Sheepherders (Groove/Rock/Cover Band)

July 4 – No concert due to Oceanfest

• July 11 – Motor City Revue (Motown/Rock/Soul)

• July 18 – So Watt (Party Band)

• July 25 – The Weeklings (Beatles Tribute Band)

• August 1 – 9 South (Party Band)

• August 8 – After The Reign (Country Band)

• August 15 – The Nerds (Party Band)

• August 22 – Remember Jones (Soul/Pop Singer)

• August 29 – Brian Kirk & The Jirks with Fireworks! (Party Band)

* Because the school is still in session and thus unavailable, this concert only will be rescheduled Sept. 5 in case or rain.

Tuesdays on Broadway

The following concerts take place Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Broadway Bandshell (Behind Brookdale Community College off Third Ave.) In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held in the Portuguese Club of Long Branch (191 Broadway).

• July 9 – Xol Azul Band (Latin Rock Band)

• July 16 – Eco Del Sur (Latin American Music)

• July 23 – Tito Puente, Jr. (Latin Band)

• July 30 – Jersey Sound (Oldies Band)

• August 13 – David Cedeno & His Orchestra (Salsa Band)

• August 20 – Linda Miller & the Girls Next Door (Tribute to Girl Groups)

• August 27 – Swing Sabroso (Salsa Band)

Cruise to the Jersey Shore

Sunday, June 16, Cruise to the Jersey Car Show in Long Branch celebrates its 25th anniversary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Long Branch promenade.

The event, a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House of Central & Northern New Jersey, will include an array of classic cars, Windmill hot dogs and other treats, music from a DJ and more. Rain date June 22.

West End Cruise Night

The West End Cruise Night & Classic Car Show will be held Sat., Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m.

Take a stroll enjoying the classic cars and hot rods lining Brighton Avenue while enjoying live entertainment, including an opening show by Long Branch’s own Reanna Runge, a 7 p.m. performance by The Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy”), and 8:30 p.m. by Shirley Alston Reeves (also known as Shirley Owens, lead singer of the Shirelles.

This event is rain or shine.