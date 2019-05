The Oceanport Lions’ 2019 Strawberry Fair returns to Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport from Wednesday, May 29th through Sunday, June 2nd.

The five day fair features nightly entertainment and local bands, delicious food including strawberry shortcake, a midway with with exciting rides and games for all ages by Amusements of America, and a whole lot more!

Pay one Price ride bracelet specials are on Thursday, May 30th, and Sunday, June 2nd, for $30 per bracelet/per day.