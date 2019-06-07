Long Branch Bazaar Launches in June at The Whitechapel Projects

Long Branch — Asbury Park Bazaar, the popular pop up indie marketplace, is launching it’s newest endeavor, Long Branch Bazaar, this June. Long Branch Bazaar will feature shopping from local and regional vendors selling handcrafted and vintage goods, alongside a rotating selection of artists and DJs at The Whitechapel Projects (WCP) in Long Branch.

“We are so excited to launch our new Bazaar at The Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch,” said Jenny Vickers Chyb, founder of Asbury Park Bazaar and Long Branch Bazaar. “The location is a perfect home for us, as we celebrate local makers, music and art and WCP is a creative and versatile venue focused on food, drink, performances, exhibitions and other forms of artistic expression.”

Long Branch Bazaar will take place Saturday & Sunday, June 15 and 16 (Father’s Day Weekend) and June 22 and 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Event-goers can enjoy a curated selection of makers, designers, artists and collectors, as well as art shows, a vintage photo booth trailer, henna tattooing, tarot card reading, DJs, and delicious food & libations provided by WCP. Vendors will be selling products ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art and photography and clothing to candles, home goods, beauty and grooming products, and more.

“There will be something for everyone at the Long Branch Bazaar — shop local vendors, listen to great music, and enjoy a photo booth by Little Detour. Come out with the whole family for a day of fun. We hope to see you there!” said Jennifer Chavez, event organizer of Asbury Park Bazaar and Long Branch Bazaar.

The Long Branch Bazaar will feature a selection of amazing local artists who will have their work on display in the Courtyard each weekend including Modern Animals, Offshore Artwork, Maggie Brown, Sea Black Prints, Derwood Paint Co. and Spring Whitaker.

“It would not be one of our Bazaars without bringing the talented artists we have been showcasing for the past five years,” said David Sincox, art curator at Long Branch Bazaar. “In the nature of our Asbury events, we will continue to bring some of the most unique local artists to Whitechapel Projects. They have invited us with open arms to make our Bazaar not only a weekend with local vendors, but also let us curate an amazing art show.”

Shop, enjoy art, music, drinks and food at the Long Branch Bazaar at WCP, which includes a restaurant featuring French country cuisine inspired by local ingredients and products, a nanocraft brewery, courtyard, and 8,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden with bar and a wood-burning pizza oven. Listen to music by a rotating selection of DJs including DJ Foggy Notion, DJ Prestige, DJ Shawn Francis and DJ Mike Merrell. For a full event schedule, see below or visit www.asburyparkbazaar.com/long-branch-bazaar-2019.

WCP is located at 15 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Long Branch Bazaar is free, all ages, and rain or shine.

Event Schedule

Saturday, June 15:

• Shopping — Atlas Emporio, Becca’s Cookie Bar, Brighter Days Co., Cleo’s Crafts, CRYSTAL KODADA, Feeling Swell Apparel, Holly Jolly Jams, Kigh CBD, Ophelia Moon Jewelry, Remantco, Shear Revival, SugarHustle Apparel and Accessories, Sunrise Authentic African Arts and Crafts, Taproot Organics, Velvet and Slate, With a Grateful Heart, and more.

• Tarot Card Readings by Jennifer Sodini and Photos with Little Detour Photo Booth

• Art – Mick Chick, Modern Animals

• Music – DJ Foggy Notion

Sunday, June 16:

• Shopping – A Thousand Paper Lanterns, ATAVIST Apparel, Becca’s Cookie Bar, Brighter Days, Cleo’s Crafts CRYSTAL KODADA, Feeling Swell Apparel, Forge & Finish, Kigh CBD, Mystical Blossoms, Myriad Mirage, Rhode Collective, Sunrise Authentic African Arts and Crafts, Qetia Jewelry, Untamed Hearts, and more.

• Henna by Ash, Tarot Card Readings by Jennifer Sodini, Photos with Little Detour Photo Booth

• Art – Eric Schmidt, Offshore Artwork

• Music – DJ Prestige

Saturday, June 22:

• Shopping – Ata now, Atlas Emporio, A Thousand Paper Lanterns, ATAVIST Apparel, Becca’s Cookie Bar, Brighter Days NJ, Holly Jolly Jams, ICvita, Kigh CBD, Ophelia Moon Jewelry, Pamela Glynn Designs, Remnantco, Taproot Organics, Velvet and Slate, and more.

• Custom Embroidery by Gypstitch, Photos with Little Detour Photo Booth

• Art – Maggie Brown

• Music – DJ Shawn Francis

Sunday, June 23

• Shopping – Becca’s Cookie Bar, Brighter Days, ChowBella Biscuits, ICvita, Geaux Jewelry, Kigh CBD, Remnantco, Rhode Collective Shear Revival, SugarHustle Apparel and Accessories, Taproot Organics, Tripsy Shop, Untamed Hearts, Witchy Washy Bath Co., With a Grateful Heart, and more.

• Custom Embroidery by Gypstitch, Photos with Little Detour Photo Booth

• Art – Chris Blackway, Sea Black Prints; Jenn Tanay, Derwood Paint Co.

• Music – DJ Mike Merrell

* * *

The Asbury Park Bazaar is a celebration of makers, music and art. The Bazaar is a seasonal pop-up marketplace featuring local and regional designers, artists, musicians and collectors. The Bazaar takes place at unique, independent venues with a focus on shopping local and supporting small business – featuring a curated selection of handcrafted goods and vintage, workshops, art classes, live music and more. www.asburypark bazaar.com