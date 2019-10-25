Gopal visits Oakhurst Easterseals

Ocean Township — Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) recently visited Easterseals New Jersey Day Habilitation Center in Oakhurst.

Gopal and the Easterseals staff discussed the services that they deliver to more than 5,000 New Jerseyans each year, including the program participants in the Oakhurst center.

Gopal expressed his support for providing the resources needed to ensure that care for the developmentally disabled is available. Day Habilitation services fill a critical role in the continuum of care by ensuring that program participants lead fulfilling and rewarding lives. Easterseals New Jersey offers those in the Day Habilitation Program the ability to participate in community life through volunteer work, educational opportunities and recreational activities.

The Day Habilitation Programs works with adults 21 and over who have an intellectual and or developmental disability to assist them in achieving their life goals. Their community-based day program staff teach participants valuable life skills through hands-on instruction and real world experiences.