Tips on booking the perfect vacation

Long Branch — The Long Branch Free Public Library, 328 Broadway, will host “How to Book the Perfect Vacation Without Spending A Fortune,” a free workshop, on Sat., Jan. 11, 2 p.m.

The talk will be presented by Ted Friedli.

Friedli, CTC DS, is the owner of Excel Travel in Long Branch, a full service travel agency. He has worked for Swiss Air, managed several travel agencies and owned Excel Travel for the last 25 years. He is the founder of Kick Cancer Overboard, a local, not-for-profit organization sending people who are affected by cancer to sea for free vacations.

Join him to get the best travel advice, for free, without risk or obligation, and you too can enjoy a perfect vacation.

Learn:

• How to pick the best beaches, cruises and resorts.

• How far in advance you should book your vacation

• Tips to save money on airline tickets.

• Is travel insurance necessary?

• And more.

No registration needed. This program is open to the public; all are welcome. For more information please call Lisa Kelly at 732-222-3900, ext. 2350.