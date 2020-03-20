Mayor Pallone on actions taken during pandemic

Long Branch — On Tuesday, Mayor John Pallone summarized actions that have by taken by the City of Long Branch in the recent days to ensure the safety of the residents.

“The Governor has issued an emergency declaration that impacts businesses and services throughout the state. In addition, we have taken certain actions in Long Branch in regards to public buildings and services,” Mayor Pallone stated.

City Hall is closed to the public but employees are working in the building and are available by phone (732-222-7000) and can be contacted through the city website (a full list is available here). Residents can do transactions by mail or through secure drop boxes outside City Hall.

“Our employees are ready and available to help how ever they can,” Pallone said.

“We are one of the very few towns that have our own Health Department. We encourage residents to call the Health Department with any questions or concerns they may have, at 732-571-5665,” Pallone said.

“Long Branch is also fortunate that we have a major hospital located here in our city. We also have a community health center on Broadway. Our Long Branch Health Department is working closely with the community health center, hospital, and our public health providers on this evolving pandemic,” Pallone stated.

The main library on Broadway, Elberon library, and Senior Center are closed until further notice. Recreation and other public programs have been cancelled. However, garbage and recycling services will continue as usual.

The City of Long Branch encourages residents to go to www.cdc.gov to learn about any precautions you should be taking. For specific questions, residents should call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Long Branch has a new and improved system for keeping in touch with our residents. It is called Alert Long Branch and the service is being provided by smart911. Please go to www.longbranch.org/alerts to sign up to receive pertinent information with alerts. The City highly recommends that residents sign up for these alerts as this will be quickest and most up to date way for residents to receive information.