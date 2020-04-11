7,000 KN95 Masks Donated to Monmouth Hospitals

Local Business Community Surgical teams with Senator Vin Gopal and Vin Gopal Civic Association to donate 7,000 KN95 Masks to 5 Monmouth Hospitals.

Community Surgical, a local business in Toms River has partnered with Senator Vin Gopal and the Vin Gopal Civic Association to donate 7,000 KN95 masks to the 5 Monmouth County hospitals.

“We will continue to work to make donations to make sure our frontline healthcare providers have the PPE they need so they can keep us safe,” stated Michael Fried, owner of Community Surgical Supply

All donations are being reported to County OEM Director and to Governor’s office for their tracking and inventory purposes.

1400 – CentraState Healthcare System (Freehold)

1400 – Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)

1400 – Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

1400 – Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

1400 – Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Community Surgical Supply (CSS) is a clinically-focused home care equipment and services provider with over 50 years of healthcare experience based in Toms River. A team of clinical care coordinators couple advanced technology with outcomes-based follow up programs to ensure safe and effective therapy at home. Family-owned and operated for three generations, Community Surgical Supply is committed to Keeping Our Community Healthy.

This is in addition to over 5,000 KN95 masks the Vin Gopal Civic Association distributed last week to area hospitals, first aid squads and police departments.

For individuals or organizations who want to donate to Monmouth County hospitals, please reach out to us.