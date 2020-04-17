Lifelong Long Branch Resident, Teresa (Giurlando) Pacera passes away at 91

Teresa (Giurlando) Pacera, age 91 of Long Branch died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Commonly referred to as Nan by those who knew and loved her. She was born in Long Branch on October 27, 1928 and was a lifelong resident. Prior to retiring in 2017, she was employed in concessions at Monmouth Park for 58 years. Teresa was also the long-time union shop steward for the local AFL-CIO. She served in the Ladies Auxiliary at the Italian American Memorial Association (IAMA) of Long Branch. In addition to cherishing her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother, Teresa also enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends and family. A graduate of Long Branch High School, she was also a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.

Teresa was predeceased by husband, Peter Pacera, her parents Angelo and Angelina Giurlando and her sister, Ceil Traversa. Surviving are her daughter Teresa (Pacera) Grell and husband Butch, her son Vincent Pacera and wife Sharon, her sister Marion Reichardt, and her brother Anthony Giurlando and wife Donna. “Nan” is also survived by grandchildren, Kimberly (Grell) Nuñez and husband Edwin, Michael Grell and wife Amanda, Suzie (Grell) Nuñez and husband Erick, and Vincent Pacera; along with 8 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emma, Julianna, Zachary, Andrew, Nicholas, Matthew and Alexandra.

Teresa will be laid to rest in a private burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.