Barbara Herpich Bonforte, 76 of Oceanport, entered the Kingdom of Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home.

Raised in Oceanport, Barbara was an active member of the community. Barbara enjoyed sailing with her parents and sister on the Shrewsbury River. She was a devoted member of Tower Hill Church where she was a Deacon, taught Sunday school and was involved in many committees. Barbara went on several teaching missions in the Dominican Republic and hosted Spanish exchange students for many years.

She was a passionate, well-loved and admired teacher who taught in Massachusetts, Navajo Indians in Colorado, and retired after 33 years in the Rumson School District. Barbara was a member of the Oceanport Lion’s Club, Brookdale’s Holocaust Center Change, and various other Oceanport organizations. Barbara’s love of living on the waterfront was evident in her nurturing of wildlife. She raised many animals including monarch butterflies, purple martins and many generations of ducks. Most of all, Barbara’s first love was for her family and friends. Barbara and John hosted many social events and opened their home for people to gather and enjoy life.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mildred Herpich and her sister, Kathie Joyce. Surviving are her husband, John M. Bonforte, Sr.; her sons and daughters-in-law, John Jr. and Katie Bonforte; Scott and Stephanie Attaway; her daughters and son-in-law, Kelly and Anthony McGowan; Kristin Attaway; 10 grandchildren, Reagan, Jack, Madison, Cooper, Jessica, Allison, A.J., John Michael, Robbie and Olivia and her great grandson, Mason.

With the best interest of all during this time, a Memorial Celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be held privately at Woodbine Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tower Hill Church, 255 Harding Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence, light a memorial candle or make a memorial donation by selecting the appropriate tab.