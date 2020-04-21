The Great Food Pantry Pickup

This Saturday, April 25th, from 11am-2pm, the Bradley Beach Fire Department will drive through the streets of Bradley Beach, sirens echoing around the neighborhood to pick up food donations for the Bradley Food Pantry.

Simply place the food items you wish to donate on your front porch and a volunteer will pick it up. All the food collected moves from porch to pantry in just a few hours’ time. From there, it goes quickly into the hands of local families struggling to get enough food to eat.

‪Please know, “We want to maintain social distancing and keep everybody safe, eliminate spread or contamination,” Food Pantry Director, Linda Curtiss said. “We know people want to help, but may not be able to leave home to bring us their food donations.”‬

The most critical items right now are pasta, pasta sauce, canned meals, canned meats or fish and cereal. Please consider donating even just one item if possible.

Mayor Gary Engelstad says, “There are many great organizations in Bradley Beach, but right here, right now, nothing is more critical than the Bradley Food Pantry.”

Please consider leaving a donation so the Bradley Food Pantry can stop hunger and feed hope to all who rely on the pantry at all times and especially at this time of crisis. ‪We know these are tough times for everyone. If you are only able to donate one item, that will make a difference. With your generous donations, we will be able to feed the hungry and bring some hope to all who rely on the pantry. We are all in this together! ‬