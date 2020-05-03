Michelina ‘Mickie’ Gagliano passes at 95

Michelina “Mickie” Gagliano, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Long Branch before moving to Monmouth Beach over 50 years.

She had a strong devotion to family, unwavering faith, patriotism, and passion for helping others.

She was a graduate of Long Branch High School in 1944 and went on to Temple University in Philadelphia graduating in 1948.

Mickie was a director of financial analysis at American Express in Morristown for 27 years before retiring in 1990. After her retirement, she became secretary & receptionist at the Fiore Funeral Home in West Long Branch and Ocean Township for the past 25 years.

She was dedicated to the community and the Catholic Church. A devout Catholic and communicant of Holy Trinity Church (Christ the King Parish) from birth, she served as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Usher, Money Counter, taught CCD for 52 years, Raffle Queen, Choir member, Bereavement Minister and President of the Parish Council. She was a member and current president of the Altar Rosary Society, various prayer groups and worked on many events as chairperson. Her devotion to the church was recognized in July of 2007 when she was awarded the “Nostrum Ecclescam Tempus Award” (Our Time to be Church award) from Bishop John M. Smith in recognition of her extraordinary work in support of the gospel and church. Mickie has spent her free time volunteering for multiple organizations and societies and would always work the polls on election day. She was loved by all who knew her. She touched the hearts of many children by volunteering as Holy Trinity School and worked at Sickles School in Fair Haven for 18 years and 9 years for Y Kids. She will be remembered by the children as Mrs. G, Miss Mickie or Aunt Mickie. She was an avid lover of the beach and could be found on any given Saturday at White Sands Beach Club, where she met the love of her life Don and later on Tradewinds Beach Club.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Maria Peluso Sorrentino; brother, Joseph Sorrentino and sisters, Rose Yamello and Madeline Redaelli.

Surviving are her husband, Domenick; nephews, Larry Redaelli and Earl and George Parfitt; great nieces and nephews, Lance Redaelli, Larry Redaelli, Lisa DeMarzo and Lori Monteforte and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.

All funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst. To leave condolence messages for the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com Due to Covid-19, we will be having a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickie’s memory may be made to Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

