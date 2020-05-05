Gopal BIll Expands COVID-19 Testing to Pharmacies

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal introduced new legislation this week (S2436) that would allow licensed pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests authorized and approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In order to administer the test, the pharmacy must ensure that personal protection equipment are distributed to all pharmacy staff while ensuring that proper social distancing protocols are observed for the safety of both customers and staff.

“If we want to make it out of this pandemic, we need to build the infrastructure for a comprehensive contact tracing program from the ground up,” said Senator Gopal (D-Long Branch). “That means empowering every business, organization, and institution that has the resources, expertise, and ability to test our residents on a regular basis.

“Community pharmacies are already providing thousands of New Jerseyans with the medications and health information they need to get by, and are already experienced with the provision of vaccines and other public health products. They are a natural fit for this critical mission, and will be essential if we want to get a statewide testing apparatus off the ground.” Senator Vin Gopal represents New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District in the State Senate, where he works to make the Garden State more affordable for its hard-working residents. The 11th District includes the Monmouth County municipalities of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls and West Long Branch.