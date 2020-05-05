Linda Burrough passes away

Linda Carole Barkelew Burrough, 64, of Long Branch passed away on April 28, 2020 at home after a valiant effort fighting cancer for six years.

She was born on March 22, 1956 and lived in Monmouth Beach until she was an adult. Linda moved a short distance to Long Branch where she then met and married Kevin Burrough. They had one daughter, Megan, who was by her side and lovingly cared for Linda during her battle.

Linda graduated from Shore Regional High School where her love for art blossomed. She enjoyed working on sets for the plays as well as her talent for sketching and painting. After high school she worked at East Jersey Saving and Loan as a teller in Long Branch, she then worked for Peterson’s Fish Market for many years before working for the Monmouth Beach Cold Storage company. Linda also worked as a healthcare administrator for Dr. Rose Hayet, in Ocean, for 28 years before leaving the practice due to her illness.

Linda leaves behind her husband Kevin Burrough, her daughter Megan & Matt Coccurello and their two children Lucas and Logan, the loves of her life. She is predeceased by her mother, Janet Barkelew and her in-laws, Francis & Mary Burrough. She also leaves behind her father, James Barkelew, and three sisters and their families, Janette Meisner of Monmouth Beach, Judy Walker of Olney, Maryland and Susan Goeckeler of Frenchtown, NJ. As four girls growing up together, we couldn’t ask for a better sister. We tortured each other of course but Linda had a great sense of humor and could always make us laugh. She will be forever in our hearts!

A small service will be held outdoors for the immediate family with her pastor from the Asbury United Methodist Church (Long Branch) that she has been a member of since childhood. Visitation is permissible by driving by Damiano’s Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 4th. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the quarantine restrictions. Donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or ASPCA in lieu of flowers.