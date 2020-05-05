Pallone Announces over $1.7 Billion in Funding for New Jersey Hospitals

Providers in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District Will Receive over $82 Million

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that New Jersey hospitals will receive over $1.7 billion from the Provider Relief Fund established in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that he helped pass in the House of Representatives in March. Pallone helped include the Provider Relief Fund in the CARES Act and has been pushing for the money to go to hospitals with large numbers of COVID-19 cases. Health care providers in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District will receive over $82 million.

“Health care providers on the frontline of the pandemic in New Jersey desperately need this funding to save lives and care for patients. This funding will go a long way to help the hardest hit states, like New Jersey, combat this public health crisis,” Congressman Pallone said. “Distribution must be fair and responsive to the areas that are treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients. My deepest gratitude goes out to our health care workers on the frontline. I will continue to fight for the resources and supplies they need to protect themselves and keep New Jerseyans healthy.”

This is the third round of funding that the federal government has distributed to New Jersey. The first two rounds were distributed on a formula basis that was linked to Medicare or hospital revenues in previous years. This round, which amounted to $12 billion nationally, was specifically linked to the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions. Hospitals that treated the highest number of patients through April 10 received the funding. New Jersey hospitals and health care providers have received over $2.7 billion in total from funding allocated in the CARES Act. More information is available here.