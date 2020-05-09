Anthony A. Acerra Jr. obituary

January 14, 1948 – May 5, 2020, Anthony A. Acerra, Jr., 72, of Long Branch passed away peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born in Long Branch, Anthony was a 1966 graduate of Shore Regional High School. After graduating, Anthony proudly served his country in the US Navy as an airplane service technician during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from service in 1970.

Anthony spent most of his life living at the shore area. He worked for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority before retiring. He enjoyed playing golf and being a member and spending time at the Italian American Memorial Association (IAMA) of Long Branch.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents; Anthony and Rachel Acerra (nee Sacco) and his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Nelligan. He is survived by his sister Joanne Dellera of California; a son; Anthony A. Acerra III of Long Branch and a daughter; Danielle Castanaga and her husband Ronald of Vernon, NJ; and his grandchildren Skyelar, Shaelynn and Syrus Castanaga.

Due to the safety restrictions currently in place for COVID-19, services under the direction

of Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch are private. A Mass in Anthony’s memory will be

held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to IAMA 195 West End

Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740