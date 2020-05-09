Tamera Anne Addeo passes

Tamera Anne Addeo, age 60 of Oceanport, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Care One at King James in Middletown.

Born in Long Branch she was a life resident of Oceanport. Tamera was a program analyst at Fort Monmouth retiring in 2007 and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Doris Addeo. She is survived by her daughter Molly Addeo and her brother Anthony William Addeo.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harbor School, 240 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence, light a memorial candle or make a memorial donation by selecting the appropriate tab.