LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-4-20 to 5-11-20

EATONTOWN:

Condo/Townhouse:

111 Halliard Dr., $442,500

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

150 Airsdale Ave $515,000

9 Pullman Ave $1,275,000

There are 56 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 143 Currently Available For Sale

____________________________________

* Considering selling?

* Full exposure on the MLS with over 12,000 agents working for you!!

* Search Sites like, Trulia, Zillow, Realtor, Loopnet and more.

* Weekly Facebook advertising reaching thousands.

For a free Market Analysis Estimate of your home, try our Home Value utility:

www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty

732-229-6800

Email: shoreview@aol.com

Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com

__________________________________

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse

1 Channel Dr 402, $465,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

11 Monmouth Rd $430,000

235 Comanche Dr $515,000

Condo/Townhouse

9 Hunters Run

$329,000There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 37 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1314 Unami Ave $490,000

1008 Grove St $675,000

Condo/Townhouse:

22 Cotswold Cir 7.06 $267,500

8 Westecunk Dr $732,000

There are 49 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

1382 Ocean Ave B15, $235,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

24 Bampton Pl $385,000

72 Fulton Ave $622,500

37 Maple Ave $720,000

Condo/Townhouse:

11 Fields Way $406,950

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:

Condo/Townhouse:

300 Deal Lake Dr 5 $227,500

321 Sunset Ave 3A $350,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 73 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

196 Maple Ave $228,000

100 Center St $240,000

107 Oxonia Ave $260,000

34 Pinewood Dr $455,000

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

140 5th Ave

$410,000

There 1 is home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

97 Inskip Ave$325,000

104 Franklin Ave $429,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST:

Single Family:

238 Elberon Ave, $2,250,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

714 Fernmere Ave, $1,150,000

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 1 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

414 Mccabe Ave, $450,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale

Information Provided by:

EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER

Selling Shore Homes for Over 34 Years! Let us help you sell yours!

SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC., 732-229-6800

www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

Referrals: www.Shoreview-Realty.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Copyright: 2020 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©