TONIGHT! Master Plan Reexamination Community Meeting – May 18, 2020
On May 18, 2020, from 5pm-6:30pm, we will be streaming a Master Plan Reexamination Community Meeting with Mayor John Pallone, Planning Director Nicholas Graviano, and City Engineer Laura Neumann. This livestream will include an explanation of the master plan process and will also answer any questions or comments from our residents.
We want to hear from our residents and any input you may have. If you would like to add your questions or concerns to be answered, please email MASTERPLAN@LONGBRANCH.ORG. Participants are strongly encouraged to send their questions and comments ahead of time so they can be addressed in the presentation.
After the presentation, viewers can briefly comment via the instructions below.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE. IF YOU WISH TO PARTICIPATE, USE YOUR LANDLINE OR CELL PHONE TO CALL IN. WE ENCOURAGE ALL PARTICIPANTS TO CALL IN AT LEAST 10 MINUTES BEFORE THE MEETING START TIME.
PLEASE DIAL IN BY USING ONE OF THE NUMBERS BELOW. IF YOU RECEIVE A BUSY SIGNAL, YOU MAY TRY ANY NUMBER ON THE LIST:
THEN ENTER Webinar ID: 894-4559-3345 FOLLOWED BY THE POUND SIGN (#) – MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC MAY PARTICIPATE BY DIALING *9 ON THEIR PHONES TO “RAISE OUR HAND” IN THE VIRTUAL MEETING – A REPRESENTATIVE FROM THE CITY WILL CALL YOU BY THE LAST THREE (3) DIGITS OF YOUR PHONE NUMBER WHEN IT IS YOUR TURN TO PARTICIPATE. AT THIS POINT YOU WILL BE UNMUTED TO SPEAK AND MUST STATE YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS FOR THE RECORD. YOU WILL HAVE FIVE (5) MINUTES TO SPEAK AND MAY ONLY SPEAK ONCE – YOU WILL BE GIVEN NOTICE WHEN THERE IS ONE MINUTE LEFT TO SPEAK