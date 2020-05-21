Monmouth County has 7,597 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 20, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,597.

The Freeholders also noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings, except public restrooms.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows: