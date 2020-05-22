Long Branch restaurant and retail temporary permits

Attention Long Branch Business Community:

In anticipation of Governor Murphy allowing the further re-opening of restaurants and retail businesses with restrictions and/or modifications, we have created temporary permits to allow restaurants and retail businesses to open with expanded usage modifications.

Again, this is all contingent upon Governor Murphy lifting some restrictions currently in place. By allowing restaurants and retail to view and fill out these permits in advance, we look to provide our business community more time to prepare for this next phase.

Below is a more detailed explanation

RESTAURANTS: As part of an effort to support the local economy, the City of Long Branch has determined that some local restaurants may be able to temporarily establish outdoor seating for their establishments with the issuance of a temporary use permit.

These permits may allow restaurants, on a case-by-case, limited basis, to expand the areas available for outdoor seating. The temporary use permit for outdoor dining is only for restaurants with an active mercantile license from the City of Long Branch. If the restaurant currently has approved outdoor dining the temporary use permit is only necessary if the restaurant wishes to temporarily expand their approved outdoor dining space.

RETAIL: The City is also issuing temporary use permits for outdoor retail sales for businesses with an active mercantile license from the City of Long Branch. This is to allow for the outdoor display and sale of merchandise. The temporary use permit is only valid during normal business hours.

Restaurants and businesses interested in applying for a temporary use permit can find the corresponding application below. Completed applications should be sent to the City Clerk kschmelz@longbranch.org. There is no fee for a temporary use permit for qualifying restaurants and businesses.

Temporary use permits shall be restricted to normally permitted current zoning activity and shall be related to the principal commercial activities in operation on the subject property. Temporary use permits shall not be issued to occupy unimproved properties or areas identified as open space, preserve, drainage or detention areas, or landscape buffers. Safe ingress and egress shall be provided to the site, including emergency access measures at all times. If the applicant does not own the area, a letter from the property owner granting permission to utilize the subject area identified within the temporary use permit, during the requested time period, shall be provided by the applicant.

All restaurants and businesses receiving the temporary use permit must comply with the requirements of social distancing and other regulations in accordance with applicable Executive Orders issued by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Link to Restaurant & Retail Temporary Permit Page: https://www.longbranch.org/news/post/887/