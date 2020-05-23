Legislators and Libraries Announce Survey on Residents’ Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Library leaders request community feedback on meeting residents’ needs through the use of libraries and library-provided resources.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A new survey seeking the input of New Jersey residents regarding the tools, programs, and services that would be most helpful during New Jersey’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was announced today by Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey.

Feedback from the survey, which is sponsored by the New Jersey Community Recovery Committee (NJCCRC), will be used to leverage the resources of New Jersey public libraries in order to meet residents’ needs and assist struggling families through these unprecedented times.

New Jersey residents can fill out the survey at tinyurl.com/NJCCRCSurvey.

The NJ Civic Community Recovery Committee (NJCCRC) is a group of dedicated New Jersey library leaders whose mission is to work with stakeholders to create a new civic infrastructure that responds to this crisis with community-driven solutions. To accomplish this, NJCCRC is working to build templates for programs, tool-kits, and trainings for individual libraries and stakeholders to adapt and implement across the state.

Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey are calling on all New Jersey residents, including front-line workers, unemployed workers, small business owners, students, veterans, parents, seniors, and individuals with disabilities to complete the survey to help coordinate communities’ responses to the ongoing crisis.

Potential services that may be expanded as a result of this survey include access to household goods or food/meals, job training or financial literacy assistance, mental health services, resources for small businesses, transportation, legal aid, housing assistance or temporary shelters, or access to education resources or technology. These services would be offered at, by, or through public libraries under the direction of the NJCCRC.

“From recessions to natural disasters, libraries have a proven track record of assessing community needs and designing creative, strategic services to meet them,” said Tonya Garcia, Chair of the NJCCRC and Director of the Long Branch Free Public Library. “We are honored to lead an effort designed to bring both stakeholders and community members together as part of the recovery process.”

“We want to hear your voices on what you need, the challenges you’re facing, and what we can do to help as we work toward recovering and adjusting to the new normal,” said Senator Gopal (D-Long Branch). “Thank you to all of the public libraries who are working hard to serve residents in need during this crisis, just as they always have.”

“Libraries are some of the most trusted institutions in our communities, and play a key role in social and workforce development programs throughout our state,” said Assemblyman Houghtaling (D-Neptune). “That’s why we want to empower them to deliver innovative new services and training to where they’re needed most.”

“These are unprecedented times, but the public servants who help our libraries operate are dedicated and passionate about meeting the most critical needs of our community,” said Assemblywoman Downey (D-Freehold), who serves as Assembly Chair of Human Services. “Thank you to all who are able to respond to this survey and guide us as we work to improve your access to programs that can help.”

Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling & Joann Downey represent New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District in the State Senate and Assembly, where they work to make the Garden State more affordable for its hard-working residents. The 11th District includes the Monmouth County municipalities of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls and West Long Branch.