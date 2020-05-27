Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Auto sales in New Jersey cut in half. Elective surgeries are back. Cleaning offices is different now. What will modified graduation ceremonies look like?

Auto Dealership Sales Cut in Half – What is putting a hole in state and local budgets? One big cause is the struggles of New Jersey’s 500 car dealerships. They account for nearly $2 billion annually in state and local taxes. Sales plummeted by nearly 50% in March. (NJ Spotlight)

Elective Surgeries Are Back, Bringing Relief to Patients and Hospitals – The state’s ban on elective surgeries ended Tuesday. For hospitals, resuming elective surgeries will bring financial relief. For their patients, it will end weeks of waiting and worry. (NJTV News)

Cleaning Offices is Different Now - As buildings reopen, what will cleaning look like in the COVID-19 era? York Building Services CEO says: ‘Cleaning has always focused on appearance. Right now, the emphasis really needs to be cleaning for health and cleaning for safety.’ (ROI-NJ)

What Will Modified Graduation Ceremonies Look Like? – While Gov. Murphy announced yesterday that modified outdoor graduations for high schools and colleges can start July 6, the guidelines on what they can look like are expected to be announced today. (nj.com)

Drinking Outside – Last week, the North Wildwood Mayor announced the town would allow public consumption of alcohol in certain designated areas outside of bars – a major shift in public practice. And it’s working, those in the Jersey Shore town say. (nj.com)

A Quiet Boardwalk – Officials in Point Pleasant Beach plan to reopen the town’s popular boardwalk on Friday and start lifting parking restrictions, but the Jersey Shore town’s rides, amusements and games will remain closed. (nj.com)

Tracing Those Exposed to the Virus Requires Trust – Contact tracing is key to New Jersey’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, but unless New Jerseyans are secure about how their data is being used they may refuse to take part. A piece of state legislation is addressing this issue. (NJ Spotlight)

Race for a Vaccine – Merck & Co., the pharmaceutical giant based in Kenilworth, announced Tuesday that it is trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. It joins some two dozen companies racing to develop a vaccine. Several, including New York-based Pfizer and Massachusetts-based Moderna, have started human trials. (nj.com)

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Tell the State What You Think - The state is requesting your input to better understand how to help businesses get back to work safely and productively. By filling out this online survey, you will help guide the state’s reopening strategy and upcoming business assistance opportunities.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 11,191, up from 11,144 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 155,764, up from 155,092 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

Resources

For the U.S. Chamber’s return-to-work playbook for employers, click here.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s report on reopening and preparing workplaces for COVID-19.

For information on applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, click here.

The U.S. Chamber’s guide to applying for loan forgiveness under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Survival Guide has a complete listing of all of the coronavirus resources for small businesses.

The N.J. Economic Development Authority is offering assistance programs for New Jersey businesses. Information and applications can be found here.

The IRS posted information on ‘stimulus checks’ here.

The state’s jobs and hiring portal matches employers and candidates.

For employers to participate, click here.

New Jersey’s website for information on all of the state’s business resources during the pandemic.

New Jersey’s website for up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Have Questions about the Status of an Unemployment Claim? – You can send a message to the state Labor Department through its website – www.myunemployment.nj.gov. Then follow these instructions:

On the top of the page, scroll to the right for “Need Help” and unveil the drop-down menu

Choose Send an Email

Choose Email: Submit a message through the new online form.

Follow the prompts

To report a scammer or suspected price gouging, alert the N.J. Division of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6240 or at http://njconsumeraffairs.gov.

The state set up a 24-hour hotline where health care professionals are answering questions about coronavirus. The toll-free number is 1-800-222-1222. From outside the state, call 1-800-962-1253.

