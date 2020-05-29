Rachel Ardolino Addeo passes

Rachel Ardolino Addeo died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born December 31, 1920, in Neptune, NJ, one of the ten children of Philomena and Agostino Ardolino. Two of her younger brothers, Gus and Bert Ardolino, survive her. She married Sam Addeo in 1945, and they lived in Long Branch, where they raised their two children, Sam and Debbie. After retiring, Sam and Rachel moved to Brick, where they lived out the final decades of their lives. Rachel really enjoyed being pampered in her final years by the staff of The Chelsea at Brick.

Rachel was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Long Branch, where she took an active role in that community. She was a regular participant in St. Dominic’s Parish from the time she moved to Brick until she could no longer physically attend. She always said that she and God had a special understanding, and she never hesitated to bring her thoughts and complaints directly to Him.

One of the important themes of Rachel’s life was the act of sharing in its various forms: as a young woman she and her parents shared produce from her family’s garden with friends and neighbors. She loved to feed her family, and was known for sharing meals with others that they could never hope to finish, though everyone tried. Rachel often supported charities with financial contributions, and she never let her grandchildren leave from a visit without shoving a bill in their hand. Most memorably, Rachel was a true story-teller. She shared stories about her life, and the lives of those around her; and though she played fast and loose with the details of her stories, she always strove to entertain.

Rachel is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Addeo, and her son, Sam Addeo. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bellum and husband, John Bellum; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Addeo; her grandchildren, Jonathan Addeo and wife, Joy DiCosimo Addeo; Daniel Bellum, and wife, Carly Maris; Rebekah and Anna Bellum; her great grandchildren, Joseph and Emma Addeo, many nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

There will be a private graveside service, but we look forward to holding a Memorial service safely in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would love to hear about your support of a favorite charity. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.

