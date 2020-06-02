Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Zac Efron is a sweet 2.5 year old hunk who came to us as a stray from Asbury Park. Can you believe his family did not come in to reclaim him?

This little 41 lb pocket pittie is full of fun puppy energy! He loves bouncing around the park and chasing toys, just as much as he loves lounging in your lap in the sun.

We think he’ll do great with older kids who are dog savvy and can handle his energy. Zac would love a fenced in yard to play ball in.

Zac has played with another dog during his short stay with us, and might be able to go home with another dog.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

If you want to be happy, be. Also, adopt a cat! More specifically, adopt ME! My name is Leo and I was transferred form a shelter in Atlantic County so that the MCSPCA could help them make room. I was thrilled to make the trip. Hopefully I won’t be waiting as long as another Leo did for that Oscar (-worthy home)! I’m super friendly and just the friend you’ve been looking for. I’ll always be by your side for lots of pets and nuzzling back. I love looking out the window too, so my very own cat tree with a good view would be purrfect! I’d love to snuggle up with you and have room to play with all my toys too! You probably noticed that I have the most adorable mouth ever!!! My human friends aren’t sure why-could be a healed injury or just a genetic abnormality. What they are sure of is it’s cute as heck!! I am on a special diet for kitties with kidney issues because my most recent labwork showed my renal values are a little bit “off.” Nothing crazy, but being on the special food can help! The shelter staff will send you home with some of it to get me off to a good start! I am about 7 years young. I’m happy to get to know some mellow, kind kitties in your home but am more than happy having you all to myself too. Come on down and bring me and my movie star good looks home!

