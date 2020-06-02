Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce Awards Scholarships to Long Branch High School Class of 2020

This year the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce offered Long Branch High School seniors three scholarships to be awarded for $800 each. The Chamber generates these funds from the 50/50 raffles that are held at the Thursday night concerts in Pier Village during June, July, and August.

This year the three recipients of the Chamber scholarships from the Long Branch High School Class of 2020 are Jacqueline Aquino, who will be attending Monmouth University, majoring in Business, Tatiana Corbett, who will be attending Montclair University, majoring in Advanced Education, and Eniyah Garner, who will be attending Drew University, majoring in Biology.

The Chamber has communicated to the three students that Pauline Poyner, President of the Chamber, Board Members along with the Chamber members wish to thank them for applying for the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce Scholarships and wish them much success as they embark on the next chapter of their education. The Chamber also want to thank all those people who participated in the raffles at the Thursday night concerts at Pier Village. Without your support, we could not have offered these scholarships. Again, thank you very much.