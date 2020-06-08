Long Branch Pier fire 33rd anniversary

Thirty three years ago today, June 8, 1987 the Long Branch Pier, which was a way of life for locals and visitors alike caught fire and burned making it a memory of the past. The pier was owned by developers Pat Cicalese and Carmen Ricci at the time.

Old photos show wires dangling under the boardwalk, and those, combining with a gas leak is thought to have started the fire. Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze.

The pier held the Haunted Mansion, Pier Pub Night Club, an arcade, retail stores, Big Al’s Hot Dogs & Lemon Aide, McDonald’s and Junior’s Restaurant. Kids World was in its second year when the fire happened

After years of planning on rebuilding the pier to no avail it was finally razed in 2001, making way for Pier Village.