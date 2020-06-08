LONG BRANCH WELCOMES OUTDOOR DINING

LONG BRANCH- On Monday, June 8th , Mayor John Pallone announced the city’s plan for outside dining starting next week. This comes after the new directives given by Governor Murphy that will allow outside dining starting Monday, June 15th.

The city has been accepting temporary permits for outside dining for the past couple of weeks and has had city employees from the offices of zoning, police, and fire prevention reach out to the businesses who have applied to help them.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to work with every restaurant who is interested in pursuing outdoor dining, as well as our retail establishments. Our city employees have gone above and beyond to meet with business owners to try to find a way to make this work,” Mayor Pallone stated.

“I also think it helps that we have reached out to our business community either by email, phone, or with the help of the Chamber of Commerce for the weeks leading up to this announcement. We wanted to be prepared for the next phase and we think our businesses have benefited from this jump start,” Pallone continued.

To date, the city has about 30 temporary permits that are in the process of being approved. The city plans on closing such streets as Brighton Ave for portions of the weekend and creating a modified traffic plan for Pier Village to allow for expanded outside dining. More exact information about this will be coming out soon.

“Our philosophy has been to work with our restaurants as much as we can. We encourage and want a comeback for our business community,” Mayor Pallone said.

Retail businesses can also apply for a temporary permit. Both permits can be found on city website www.longbranch.org under BUSINESS.

“If a business needs help in any way, we want them to call our Community Development department at 732-923-2040 for one-on-one assistance from our staff,” Mayor concluded.

For general information, residents can go to longbranch.org or call city hall 732-222-7000. For coronavirus updates, residents can go to longbranch.org/departments/health/coronavirus.