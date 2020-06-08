Shore students earn NJ Seal of Biliteracy

Twenty-nine Shore Regional High School seniors have earned the New Jersey Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating a high level of proficiency in speaking, reading and writing of one or more world languages in addition to English.

Students who achieve the Seal of Biliteracy receive a certificate noting their name and language(s) of attainment from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). In addition, SRHS transcripts will be annotated with the insignia “New Jersey State Seal of Biliteracy”. This Seal provides evidence of linguistic skills that are attractive to future employers and college admission offices.

In order for students to be considered for this recognition, they must meet the following criteria:

Virtual Kitchen and Bath Design

Students must demonstrate a proficiency level of Intermediate Mid (as put forth by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages) in a world language.

Students must demonstrate proficiency in English and mathematics by meeting State high school graduation requirements or the related alternative.

English Language Learners (ELLs) must have met the ACCESS 2.0 proficiency requirements by their junior year.

All students must achieve graduation requirements in all other content areas.

The twenty-nine seniors receiving this distinction are Angel Bautista Garcia (Spanish),

Talita Borges Mariano (Portuguese), Julianne Brinton (Spanish), Fortune Benatar (Spanish), Valeria Cabellos-Soto (Spanish), Luanna Da Conciencao Oliveira (Portuguese), Rafaela DaSilva (Portuguese), James Donohoe (Spanish), Aysla Faria (Portuguese), Rocco Gannon (Spanish), Helen Huang (Chinese), Sammi Huang (Chinese and Spanish), Sunny Huang (Chinese and Spanish), Nathan Jones (Spanish), Ryan Kozak (Spanish), Nathalia Labra Chaves (Spanish), Mallory Lang (Spanish), Jonathan Lin (Chinese), Ashley Macieira (Portuguese and Spanish), Alina Maiboroda (Russian and Spanish), Catherine Miele (Italian), Chloe Moore (Spanish), Grace O’Neill (Spanish), Alyssa Reis (Spanish), Sydney Sears (Spanish), Nicholas Silva (Portuguese and Spanish), Yasmin Silva (Italian, Portuguese and Spanish), Mia Sweeney (Spanish) and Amy Zheng (Spanish).

Scala’s Pizza on the go

On January 19, 2016, New Jersey became the 15th state to implement a legislated statewide Seal of Biliteracy and this is Shore Regional’s third year of participation in the New Jersey State Seal of Biliteracy program. These members of the Class of 2020 will earn the distinction with an honor cord at graduation in June. In addition, all students will be recognized at a Board of Education meeting later this Summer. Congratulations to all on this great achievement!