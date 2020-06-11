Monmouth County has 8,665 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 10, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,665.
The Freeholders will be providing updates County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 238
- Allenhurst: 7
- Allentown: 10
- Asbury Park: 272
- Atlantic Highlands: 33
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 42
- Bradley Beach: 55
- Brielle: 34
- Colts Neck: 78
- Deal: 31
- Eatontown: 290
- Englishtown: 44
- Fair Haven: 27
- Farmingdale: 11
- Freehold Borough: 403
- Freehold Township: 668
- Hazlet: 300
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 294
- Howell: 647
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 193
- Keyport: 99
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 562
- Manalapan: 473
- Manasquan: 32
- Marlboro: 477
- Matawan: 213
- Middletown: 719
- Millstone Township: 82
- Monmouth Beach: 22
- Neptune City: 57
- Neptune Township: 575
- Ocean: 334
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 231
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 38
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 53
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 213
- Union Beach: 48
- Upper Freehold: 64
- Wall: 371
- West Long Branch: 69
- Unknown: 9
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.