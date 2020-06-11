Monmouth County has 8,665 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 10, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,665.

The Freeholders will be providing updates County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 238

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 10

Asbury Park: 272

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 42

Bradley Beach: 55

Brielle: 34

Colts Neck: 78

Deal: 31

Eatontown: 290

Englishtown: 44

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 11

Freehold Borough: 403

Freehold Township: 668

Hazlet: 300

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 294

Howell: 647

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 193

Keyport: 99

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 562

Manalapan: 473

Manasquan: 32

Marlboro: 477

Matawan: 213

Middletown: 719

Millstone Township: 82

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 57

Neptune Township: 575

Ocean: 334

Oceanport: 63

Red Bank: 231

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 38

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 53

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 213

Union Beach: 48

Upper Freehold: 64

Wall: 371

West Long Branch: 69

Unknown: 9

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.