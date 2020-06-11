New Gopal Bill Expands Access to Psychologists Through Telehealth

Legislation enters New Jersey into Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, allowing patients to seek psychological services in certain other states through telehealth.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal is introducing new legislation that would expand patient access to psychological services by entering New Jersey into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, an interstate agreement that would allow patients to see out-of-state psychologists through telehealth and telemedicine.

Under the bill (S2506), New Jersey residents would be able to obtain psychological services from licensed psychologists in any other state that has enacted the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, also known as PSYPACT. The following states have already joined PSYPACT: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah.

The PSYPACT addresses compact administration and enforcement, data sharing, and finances. PSYPACT establishes an independent operating authority, the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact Commission, to administer and enforce the compact and to address future issues surrounding telepsychology and temporary in-person, face‐to‐face practice as needed.

“By entering this compact, we can reduce regulatory barriers on psychological care and increase New Jerseyans’ access to mental healthcare,” said Gopal (D-Long Branch). “Not only will this help us promote further cooperation, it will also protect consumers and permit psychologists to support any existing clients who are traveling out-of-state.”