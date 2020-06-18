LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 6-8-20 to 6-15-20

EATONTOWN:

Single Family

71 Maple Ave., $539,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 316 Hillside Ave

$269,062. 249 Chelton Ave $455,000

78 Branchport Ave $510,000 503 Long Branch Ave $557,500 109 Park Ave., $1,660,000

Condo/Townhouse

20 E Melrose Ter 507 $2,100,000

512 Marvin Dr $600,000

580 Patten Ave 63 $550,000

There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

6 Drew Ct $975,000

Condo/Townhouse:

45 Ocean Ave 3B $580,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 30 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

47 Pocano Ave. $1,550,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 39 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP: Single Family:

5 Timber Dr $502,000 1322 Wickapecko Dr. , $375,0005 Timber Dr $502,000 Condo/Townhouse: 7 Centre St 1306 $365,00010 Charles Ct 3505, $290,000

37 Hillside Ter $495,000 There are 53 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 122 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Condo/Townhouse:

5 Grand Pointe Way 5, $1,220,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

31 W Campbell Ave $457,500

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:

Single Family:

1109 Sewall Ave $415,000

Condo/Townhouse:

908 Main St 3A $240,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 74 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP: Single Family: 515 Woodmere Ave $357,500

2807 W Bangs Ave

$247,500. Condo/Townhouse:

1413 7th Ave $313,000

510 Stamford Dr $230,000

251 Frankfort Ave $285,000



There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 14 currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE CITY: Single Family:

117 Spinnaker Way $555,000 There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 5 currently Available For Sale. OCEAN GROVE: 112 Abbott Ave $567,500 76 Webb Ave $675,000 136 Main Ave $569,000 36 Webb Ave $690,000 There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale. ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD) There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale. INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD) There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale. BRADLEY BEACH: Single Family: 400 Lareine Ave. $820,000

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale