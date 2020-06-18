LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 6-8-20 to 6-15-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family
71 Maple Ave., $539,000

There are 41 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

 

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
316 Hillside Ave
$269,062.
249 Chelton Ave $455,000
78 Branchport Ave $510,000
503 Long Branch Ave $557,500
109 Park Ave., $1,660,000
Condo/Townhouse
20 E Melrose Ter 507    $2,100,000
512 Marvin Dr $600,000
580 Patten Ave 63    $550,000

There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 130 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
6 Drew Ct $975,000
Condo/Townhouse:
45 Ocean Ave 3B $580,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 30 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
47 Pocano Ave. $1,550,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 39 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1322 Wickapecko Dr. , $375,000
5 Timber Dr   $502,000 

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Centre St 1306 $365,00010 Charles Ct 3505, $290,000
37 Hillside Ter $495,000
There are 53 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 122 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Condo/Townhouse:
5 Grand Pointe Way 5, $1,220,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
31 W Campbell Ave $457,500

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:
Single Family:
1109 Sewall Ave $415,000
Condo/Townhouse:
908 Main St 3A    $240,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 74 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
515 Woodmere Ave $357,500
2807 W Bangs Ave
$247,500.

Condo/Townhouse:
1413 7th Ave   $313,000

510 Stamford Dr $230,000
251 Frankfort Ave   $285,000
117 Spinnaker Way   $555,000
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 14  currently Available For Sale. 

NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
124 W Sylvania Ave $299,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 5 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:
112 Abbott Ave $567,500
76 Webb Ave    $675,000
136 Main Ave $569,000
36 Webb Ave $690,000
There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1  home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
400 Lareine Ave. $820,000
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17  Currently Available For Sale
