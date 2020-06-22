Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Pandemic Update for N.J. Businesses: Barbershops and beauty salons reopen today. A challenge: getting good protective equipment at a good price. Prominent economists call for another federal stimulus package.

The Road to Recovery – New Jersey enters the second week of Stage 2 in the state’s reopening plan today as barbershops and beauty salons can again serve customers, youth sports can resume and private swim clubs and municipal pools can open. Here are the rules and here’s what’s next. (nj.com)

Personal Care Businesses in the Coronavirus Era – Taking clients’ temperatures, using hand sanitizer and making sure all employees have their own tools are just a few of the ways that COVID-19 has transformed personal care salons. (NJTV News)

Getting Good Protective Equipment at a Good Price – Businesses need personal protective equipment to reopen, but where do they get it? And how do they get it at a fair price. How can they be certain that it will be available whenever they need it? The NJEDA is working on that. (ROI-NJ)

What is open and when can we expect more to open

Long-term Care Residents Are Permitted to Receive Guests – Residents of long-term care facilities can have outdoor visitors in designated outdoor spaces, the state announced. Visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms ­­– including temperature checks – and facilities must follow safety and infection prevention measures.

The State Budget is Like Everything Else This Year: Different – State lawmakers are expected to pass a supplemental spending bill by the end of June to start the Murphy administration’s plan for a $7.6 billion budget for July 1 through Sept. 30. It’s unclear whether the Legislature will make changes. (NJ Spotlight)

Economists Call for Another ‘Stimulus’ Package – A group of more than 150 economists including Ben Bernanke — who sits on Gov. Murphy’s commission mapping out New Jersey’s comeback from the pandemic — has called on Congress to pass another major economic recovery package to avert “disastrous budget shortfalls.” (nj.com)

New Federal Loan Program Is Coming – The federal government’s soon-to-open Main Street Lending Program will provide a total of $600 billion in financing for small and medium-sized businesses. See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents (Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 12,870, up from 12,800 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 169,142, up from 168,107 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.