Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Pandemic Update for N.J. Businesses: Boardwalk and theme park rides are coming back. Atlantic City casinos plan a limited opening on July 2. Playgrounds to reopen.
Boardwalk and Theme Park Rides are Coming Back – New Jersey amusement rides, theme parks and water parks can reopen July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said yesterday. The parks must limit attendance to 50% of their capacity, and park goers and staff must wear face masks. Detailed guidance is to come, Murphy said. (nj.com)
It’s Okay to Play – New Jersey playgrounds reopen across the state on July 2. (nj.com)
Ready to Roll – Atlantic City casinos plan a limited opening on July 2 but workers still fear for their jobs. Casinos count on big, third-quarter earnings, and the city itself depends on casinos for jobs and tax revenues. (NJTV News)
COVID-19 Cases at Women’s Prison – Two prisoners have died from COVID-19 at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women near Clinton as of Monday, while 114 inmates and 77 staff have been confirmed with the virus, according to data from the state Corrections Department. (NJ Spotlight)
New Federal Loan Program Is Coming – The federal government’s soon-to-open Main Street Lending Program will provide a total of $600 billion in financing for small and medium-sized businesses. See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.
Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.
N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents (Source: N.J. Health Department)
Total Deaths Reported: 12,949, up from 12,895 yesterday.
Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 169,734, up from 169,415 yesterday.
For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.