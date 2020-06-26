Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Pandemic Update for NJ Businesses: NJ workers have received $8.2B in unemployment payouts to date during the pandemic. Is the quarantine for some travelers to NJ a mandate or advisory? Take a video tour of an Atlantic City casino in the coronavirus era.

New Jersey Workers Have Received $8.2 Billion (Yes, Billion) in Unemployment Payouts During the Pandemic – An additional 33,000 New Jersey workers applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending June 20, bringing the total to nearly 1.3 million since the pandemic began in mid-March, the state Labor Department said yesterday. The state Labor Department has paid out a total of $8.2 billion since the coronavirus forced the closure of businesses across the state. (nj.com)

Read My Lips. No Layoffs Ever – New Jersey’s biggest public-workers union is voting on a furlough agreement with Gov. Murphy’s administration that guarantees no layoffs through December 2021 “no matter what happens with the economy,” members are being told. (Bloomberg Law)

Is the Quarantine for Some Travelers to N.J. a Rule, a Guideline or an Advisory? – Gov. Murphy calls it an “advisory.” He won’t set penalties for violations but warned that the state can take “tough action.” (NJTV News)

A New Death Toll – New Jersey’s COVID-19 death toll is up to nearly 15,000 – when including unconfirmed cases – after the state reviewed cases and found additional deaths that were ‘likely’ COVID-19-related. Health officials are attributing an additional 1,854 deaths to the virus. (NJ Spotlight)

State Budget Advances – The state Legislature is advancing a $7.7 billion budget to keep government running for three months beginning in July. The budget, according to legislative aids, adds money for higher education and updated technology in the Labor Department while keeping the Murphy administration’s cuts to property-tax programs. Final votes are expected Monday. (NJ Spotlight)

A Video Tour of an Atlantic City Casino in the Pandemic Era – Here’s what your next trip to an Atlantic City casino could look like. Ocean Resort Casino’s CEO Terry Glebocki gives a tour of her casino and shares the changes made to prepare for the July 2 reopening. Two of the big changes: Masks and occupancy limits of no more than 25 percent of a casino’s maximum capacity. (NJTV News)

The Sun Is A Risin’ – New Jersey Hall of Fame member Tommy James offers up some Friday inspiration. (New Jersey Hall of Fame)

New Federal Loan Program Is Coming – The federal government’s soon-to-open Main Street Lending Program will provide a total of $600 billion in financing for small and medium-sized businesses. See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents (Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,018, up from 12,995 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 170,196, up from 169,982 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.