Monmouth County has 9,249 positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 29, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,249. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 712
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 246
Allenhurst: 8
Allentown: 9
Asbury Park: 314
Atlantic Highlands: 36
Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
Belmar: 44
Bradley Beach: 59
Brielle: 36
Colts Neck: 85
Deal: 37
Eatontown: 303
Englishtown: 49
Fair Haven: 29
Farmingdale: 13
Freehold Borough: 417
Freehold Township: 695
Hazlet: 338
Highlands: 33
Holmdel: 312
Howell: 677
Interlaken: 4
Keansburg: 199
Keyport: 103
Lake Como: 17
Little Silver: 40
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 625
Manalapan: 497
Manasquan: 36
Marlboro: 499
Matawan: 211
Middletown: 752
Millstone Township: 88
Monmouth Beach: 21
Neptune City: 66
Neptune Township: 625
Ocean: 363
Oceanport: 66
Red Bank: 255
Roosevelt: 7
Rumson: 45
Sea Bright: 12
Sea Girt: 15
Shrewsbury Borough: 57
Shrewsbury Township: 11
Spring Lake: 19
Spring Lake Heights: 24
Tinton Falls: 228
Union Beach: 49
Upper Freehold: 66
Wall: 411
West Long Branch: 75
Unknown: 10
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.