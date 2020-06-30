Scott I. Opatosky of Ocean passes

Scott I. Opatosky, 48 of Ocean died at his home on Thursday June 25th.

He was born in Long Branch and had lived in the shore area most of his life. Scott enjoyed an occasional afternoon at Monmouth Park. He enjoyed the New York Giants and the New York Mets. He loved his rose garden and often would cut his beautiful roses and give them to his mother, who always made him smile.

Scott was excellent in the kitchen and his Osso Bucco was a favorite dish of all who tried it. He loved the holidays with his family and any other day his family was together. Scott was a happy loving person, who touched many with his kind heart.

Surviving is his mother and father Carol and Richard Ferrante, Ocean; his father and stepmother Miles and Donna Opatosky, Wayside; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jill Ferrante, West Long Branch and their son and loving nephew Steven Ferrante; Brother Dustin Opatosky, Ridgewood NJ , Aunts and Uncles, Judy and Butch Quaglia, Shrewsbury, Susan and Ray Chaparro, Long Branch, Stephen and Sarah Opatosky, Jupiter, FL, Nancy and Joseph Ferrante, Rahway, Barbara and Donald Ferrante, Brick and Cindy and Dr. Gaetano Aquilino, Lakewood; as well as many loving cousins.

