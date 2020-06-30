Theresa M. Farese of Monmouth Beach passes

Theresa M. Farese, age 87 of Monmouth Beach and Lakewood died on June 27, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Marie Farese and is survived by her cousins Janice Cecere, Gail Londino, Connie Johnson, Edward Cerato and Marlene Weiner, her nephews Thomas and Joseph Cecere and her nieces Donna Casmento, Teresa Fernicola, Michele Giordano, Doctors Edward, Victor and John Manzella, Lynn Decker, Lisa Chase, Edward Cerato, Cheryl Manfra, Alyse Riehl, Elizabeth Wynn and many great nieces and nephews.

Theresa was born in northern New Jersey where she lived for many years. She moved to the shore, first for the summer and then permanently, when she retired from the Township of Bloomfield. Being at the shore was her happy place. Terry was beloved by her family and will be greatly missed. She freely gave of her time, caring for her parents, spending time with her family and caring for her nieces and nephews in her younger years. Terry gave of her treasure to anyone who needed help, financial or personal. We loved to listen to her stories of relatives and grandparents that she remembered so much better than we did. Rest in peace, dear cousin and aunt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:15 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence on the Tribute/Guestbook tab.