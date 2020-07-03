At its June 18 meeting, the Monmouth University Board of Trustees elected its new slate of officers and four members with terms beginning July 1. Jeana M. Piscatelli ’01 ’02M was elected chair of the board, the first woman in the university’s 87-year history to hold the position.

John A. Brockriede Jr. ’07 ’10M and Leslie N. Hitchner will serve as vice chairs, Christopher D. Maher as treasurer, and John C. Conover III as secretary.

Miles J. Austin III ’18, Tasha A. Youngblood Brown ’97 ’03M, Jeremy Grunin, and James S. Vaccaro III will join the board as its newest members.

“I am pleased to welcome these outstanding trustees to our board and extend my deepest gratitude to our trustees who have taken on leadership roles, I am so proud to serve with the first female board chair in our 87-year history, in addition to this talented group of distinguished alumni and business and civic leaders. The depth and breadth of their experiences and professional accomplishments will undoubtedly serve the university well in the years to come. I also want to thank our outgoing chair, Mike Plodwick, and our outgoing secretary, Carol Stillwell, for their leadership, guidance, and dedicated service to Monmouth,” said Monmouth University President Patrick F. Leahy.