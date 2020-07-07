Downey Applauds DHS Move to Deliver Special Food Assistance Benefits to Children in Need

In response to an announcement from the New Jersey Department of Human Services that it will deliver special food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer initiative to children who normally would have received free or reduced-price school meals, Assemblywoman Joann Downey (D-Monmouth) chair of the Assembly Human Services Committee, released the following statement:

“When schools closed this spring due to COVID-19, families struggling with food insecurity lost the nutritional support they normally received through their child’s school. Unfortunately, many of these same families faced more economic hardship during this time, making it even harder to put food on the table.

“I’m thrilled to see New Jersey taking action to combat childhood hunger and help families get through these difficult times. The pandemic has not changed our commitment to fighting food insecurity and prioritizing our children’s health.”