Today’s Coronavirus News & Economic Recovery Update

NJ Chamber testifies on state proposal to borrow $9.9 billion. Online gambling continues to break records. Teachers propose strict back-to-school rules for the fall. For data on hospitalizations and discharges, Click Here.

Brother, Can You Spare $10 Billion? – The state Senate budget committee on Tuesday approved a massive $9.9 billion borrowing proposal that Republicans argued would saddle generations of New Jerseyans with tens of billions of dollars in financing costs but that Democrats said was necessary to avoid agonizing cuts to local school aid amid the economic fallout of the pandemic. Each borrowing request would require the approval of a special four-person legislative panel. The bill passed the committee 8-3, and is scheduled to be voted on by the full state Senate and Assembly on Thursday. (nj.com)

NJ Chamber Weighs In – In testimony before the Senate Budget & Appropriations committee, Laura Gunn, the director of government relations for the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce said borrowing would have a devastating impact for years to come and said it should only be used as a last resort. “We must strongly suggest that the state do everything in its power to make cuts, and approach the upcoming fiscal process with a bare-bones budget before digging New Jersey into a deeper hole of debt,” she said. (ROI-NJ)

Four States Added to Quarantine Advisory – The Murphy administration added four more states to its list of COVID-19 hotspots – Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin – from which travelers should self-quarantine. That makes for a total of 22 states, representing more than half the population of the United States, where the virus has surged. Delaware had previously been a part of the list but was removed. (NJBIZ)

The Show Must Not Go On – A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by New Jersey theater owners that would have stopped Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration from enforcing an executive order keeping cinemas dark in the Garden State during the coronavirus pandemic. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti rejected a bid from the AMC movie theater chain challenging the ongoing shutdown of theaters while churches and similar venues have reopened. (nj.com)

Online Gambling Soars – The state’s sprawling online casino market shattered previous online gambling records for the third month in a row according to data from the state’s gaming regulators. Internet casino revenue was nearly $85 million this past June, compared to more than $38 million in June 2019 – or a 123 percent increase. (NJBIZ)

A.C. Working Group – Yesterday, Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver convened the first meeting of the Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group. The group, comprised of members of the existing Atlantic City Executive Council and other regional stakeholders, will be divided into two main groups – Economic & Workforce Development and Health & Community Wellness – to examine the post-COVID-19 recovery of Atlantic City.

School Rules – New Jersey teachers have developed what may be considered a strict set of possible ground rules for getting kids back to school in the fall. The “draft” proposal calls for requiring students to wear face coverings “door-to-door” and districts to conduct weekly testing of students. (Patch.com)

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,635, up from 13,613 the previous day.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 175,915, up from 175,522 the previous day.