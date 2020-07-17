Long Branch making changes to southern beaches

Recently Long Branch has had numerous rescues at their southern beaches, requiring lifeguards daily. Starting July 18 the city will be charging beach fees at, Takanassee, Plaza Court, Pullman Avenue and Park Ave.

These fees will be consistent with all other municipal guarded beaches.

In order to provide ample space for visitors to reasonably social distance on the beach, expect earlier and more frequent closures the the beaches as they reach capacity.

Long Branch COVID news

Until further notice Long Branch will no longer be using the VIPLY app to purchase beach badges because of the large crowds.