Eatontown Board of Adjustment public notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the undersigned has filed an application for development with the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Borough of Eatontown for a variance from the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance so as to permit :

Expansion of driveway with edge at less than 7’ from property line to line up with existing curb cut on the premises at __96 Grant Ave, Eatontown NJ 07724___and designated as Block: _1502____Lot: __33__on the Borough Tax Map, and this notice is sent to you as an owner of the property in the immediate vicinity. As a result of precautions in place as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a virtual hybrid hearing has been set for August 10, 2020 7:30 P.M.

If you wish to join this meeting, you may access via this link: //tetherview.com/eatontown-zb. The link is the only way in which the public may access the meeting. You must be pre-registered prior to 7:30 on August 10, 2020. When this case is called, you may present any objections which you may have to the granting of the relief sought in the petition via this virtual meeting. If you wish to present evidence of your own with respect to the application, or have any issues registering for the meeting, please advise the Board Secretary prior to August 10, 2020, by calling (732) 389-7617 during regular business hours. This notice is sent to you by the applicant, by order of the Board of Adjustment. Documents and plans filed by the applicant are available for inspection at the municipal website: eatontownnj.com.

Respectfully,

Rosemary Silletti-Geiger

07/20/2020 $25