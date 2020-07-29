George E. Sosnowski, 60 of Oceanport passes

George E. Sosnowski, 60 of Oceanport, NJ sadly lost his six-year battle with cancer and peacefully passed at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. During these years, George lived his life to the fullest possible with no regrets. He will be sorely missed as he touched so many. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ and was raised in East Brunswick, eventually settling with his wife Deborah Schlipf Sosnowski and their two cats in Oceanport. George started his career as a member of Local 68 Operating Engineer’s. After 20 years, he shifted into management becoming a commercial property manager for Jones Lang LaSalle, then specialized in snow and ice management for large commercial properties in the tri-state area. And lastly, started his own consulting company becoming a nationally renowned Case Expert in snow and ice related slip and fall cases.

George loved to ski, sail and travel the world. Costa Rica, Utah and BVIs being amongst his favorite destinations, and of course visiting his family in Florida and Colorado, and visiting his wife’s family in Germany, as well as visiting various other places over the years. At home, he loved nothing more than cooking and having a “good” beer with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Schlipf Sosnowski; brother and sister in-law, Gary and Mary Sosnowski, East Brunswick, NJ; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Rick Osgood, Spring Hill, Fl; niece and her husband Kelly and Tom Marazita, Old Town, Fl; nephew and his wife, Richard and Laura Osgood and their three beautiful children, Owen, Olivia and Obre, of Ft. Meyer’s, Fl.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Thursday July 30, 2020, 5-8pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. George was cremated at Holy Cross Crematory in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers donations to www.cancercare.com or charity of your choice would be appreciated. In accordance with Covid19 restrictions by the State of New Jersey 100 people will be admitted to the funeral home at a time. Masks are required to enter the funeral home.