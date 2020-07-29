Today’s Coronavirus News & Economic Recovery Update

A state tax on health insurers would hit employers who pay the premiums. Allowing towns to borrow to weather the pandemic. A guide to strengthening your brand through the pandemic and beyond.
A State Tax on Health Insurers Would Hit Employers Who Pay the Premiums – ‘A new tax on health insurance being considered by the state Legislature is a bad idea when businesses are struggling to stay open.’ Read the op-ed by New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Bracken. (ROI-NJ)
Allowing Towns to Borrow to Weather the Pandemic – With tax revenues dropping, state lawmakers want to give local officials power to borrow, while others worry about abuse. A Senate committee passed the local-borrowing measure yesterday, putting it on course to win final approval from the Democratic-controlled Legislature on Thursday. (NJ Spotlight)
A Guide to Strengthening Your Brand Through the Pandemic and Beyond – While COVID-19 may have forced your business to pivot, your core brand shouldn’t have to change. Follow these strategies to maintain your brand and stay true to your mission. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
Effective Marketing Methods Revealed – Five small business owners shared how they’ve gotten crafty (and successful) with their marketing strategies by identifying and speaking to their customers’ needs, and by tapping into their customers’ hearts. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)
Why It’s Critical to Respond to the Census – Most New Jersey residents are filling out the Census questionnaire, but low response rates in areas with more Blacks, Hispanics and immigrants could mean loss of federal funds for programs, and minority groups could end up underrepresented in the NJ Legislature and in Congress. (NJ Spotlight)
Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.
Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.
N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents
(Source: N.J. Health Department)
Total Confirmed Deaths Reported: 13,905, up from 13,884 yesterday.
Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 180,295, up from 179,812 yesterday.
For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.