Join MOCEANS for weekly virtual events!

Peer to Peer

Mondays – Thursdays at 5:30

https://zoom.us/j/832352469

Meeting ID: 832 352 469

Name That Tune

Tuesdays at 2:00

https://zoom.us/j/619413090

Meeting ID: 619 413 090

Fine Fare Supermarket with Super Prices!

Happy Hour

Fridays at 5:00

https://zoom.us/j/719124066

Meeting ID: 719 124 066

Crafting with Sherone

1st Wednesday of each month at 4:30

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/82481670152?occurrence=1593635400000

Meeting ID: 824 816 70152

Relaxation with Rita

Mondays at 3:00

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/91515184546

Meeting ID: 91515184546

Q & A Wednesdays

Wednesdays at 1:00

https://zoom.us/j/490685172

Meeting ID: 490 685 172

Women’s Group

Wednesdays at 3:00

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/82518272880?occurrence=1593630000000

Meeting ID: 825 1827 2880

Password: 126914