Monmouth County has 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 4, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Due to the inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Keansburg, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|4-Aug
|3-Aug
|Aberdeen:
|265
|266
|Allenhurst:
|12
|12
|Allentown:
|12
|12
|Asbury Park:
|342
|343
|Atlantic Highlands:
|42
|42
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|18
|18
|Belmar:
|55
|55
|Bradley Beach:
|70
|67
|Brielle:
|74
|74
|Colts Neck:
|102
|101
|Deal:
|44
|44
|Eatontown:
|330
|330
|Englishtown:
|53
|52
|Fair Haven:
|43
|43
|Farmingdale:
|16
|15
|Freehold Borough:
|448
|447
|Freehold Township:
|759
|759
|Hazlet:
|359
|357
|Highlands:
|41
|42
|Holmdel:
|329
|329
|Howell:
|776
|773
|Interlaken:
|4
|4
|Keansburg:
|222
|218
|Keyport:
|109
|109
|Lake Como:
|21
|20
|Little Silver:
|45
|45
|Loch Arbour:
|1
|1
|Long Branch:
|664
|660
|Manalapan:
|547
|547
|Manasquan:
|68
|67
|Marlboro:
|547
|543
|Matawan:
|227
|224
|Middletown:
|897
|896
|Millstone Township:
|95
|94
|Monmouth Beach:
|29
|29
|Neptune City:
|75
|78
|Neptune Township:
|671
|671
|Ocean:
|412
|413
|Oceanport:
|75
|74
|Red Bank:
|316
|312
|Roosevelt:
|9
|9
|Rumson:
|65
|64
|Sea Bright:
|13
|13
|Sea Girt:
|35
|35
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|66
|67
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|12
|Spring Lake:
|36
|35
|Spring Lake Heights:
|51
|51
|Tinton Falls:
|247
|244
|Union Beach:
|45
|46
|Upper Freehold:
|69
|69
|Wall:
|476
|474
|West Long Branch:
|84
|84
|Unknown:
|10
|11
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.