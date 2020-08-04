Monmouth County has 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 4, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

Due to the inclement weather, the Monmouth County COVID-19 Testing scheduled for today, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Keansburg, has been cancelled. The complete free COVID-19 testing schedule is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Aug 3-Aug
Aberdeen: 265 266
Allenhurst: 12 12
Allentown: 12 12
Asbury Park: 342 343
Atlantic Highlands: 42 42
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18
Belmar: 55 55
Bradley Beach: 70 67
Brielle: 74 74
Colts Neck: 102 101
Deal: 44 44
Eatontown: 330 330
Englishtown: 53 52
Fair Haven: 43 43
Farmingdale: 16 15
Freehold Borough: 448 447
Freehold Township: 759 759
Hazlet: 359 357
Highlands: 41 42
Holmdel: 329 329
Howell: 776 773
Interlaken: 4 4
Keansburg: 222 218
Keyport: 109 109
Lake Como: 21 20
Little Silver: 45 45
Loch Arbour: 1 1
Long Branch: 664 660
Manalapan: 547 547
Manasquan: 68 67
Marlboro: 547 543
Matawan: 227 224
Middletown: 897 896
Millstone Township: 95 94
Monmouth Beach: 29 29
Neptune City: 75 78
Neptune Township: 671 671
Ocean: 412 413
Oceanport: 75 74
Red Bank: 316 312
Roosevelt: 9 9
Rumson: 65 64
Sea Bright: 13 13
Sea Girt: 35 35
Shrewsbury Borough: 66 67
Shrewsbury Township: 12 12
Spring Lake: 36 35
Spring Lake Heights: 51 51
Tinton Falls: 247 244
Union Beach: 45 46
Upper Freehold: 69 69
Wall: 476 474
West Long Branch: 84 84
Unknown: 10 11

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.