Joanne Karrberg Gardner, 67 passes

Joanne Karrberg Gardner, 67 passed away suddenly at her home Monday, August 3rd.

She was born and raised in Long Branch with her two sisters, Karen and Marlene, and her loving parents, Fred and Mary Karrberg. She graduated from Long Branch High School in 1970 where she met many of her lifelong friends. She obtained her B.A in Fine Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University, where she met the love of her life Marc during their freshman orientation. The two of them traveled Europe together and lived in D.C and Manhattan over 10 years with her childhood best friend Howie. They were also marathon runners, running the NYC marathon. Joanne and Marc finally settled down in her hometown of Long Branch where they raised their beloved children, Avery, Raleigh and Kirby.

Joanne was kind, empathetic, thoughtful, and had a sense of humor that could shine through some of the darkest moments. She loved to sketch and paint and was an avid reader. She was truly a fierce competitor in Jeopardy and online Scrabble. Joanne was devoted to taking care of many cherished dogs and cats. Her greatest joy in life was always her family. She spent over forty wonderful years with her husband Marc and was incredibly close with all of her children. She spent her last years with Marc painting at the kitchen table, gardening, hiking in the woods with the dogs, visiting the MET, and listening to music together.

She was a source of comfort and guidance to her kids. Spending time with her children was one of her greatest joys in life. She loved to go out with her daughters shopping and for manicures with a good cup of coffee, going to Sandy Hook and the Collingwood Flea Market with her son, and just watching new television shows at home with her family.

Although she lives on through her family, she will be forever missed. Joanne is predeceased and joined together in Heaven by her husband Marc Andrew Gardner, their son Duncan Andrew Gardner, her sister Karen Gyenes and parents Fred and Mary Karrberg. Surviving are her children, Avery and her husband Anthony Dinallo and their daughter, Charlotte, Sandy Springs, Ga., Raleigh Gardner, Asbury Park and Kirby Gardner, Long Branch; her sister, Marlene Stephens, Greenville, SC, and brother-in-law Phillip Gynes, Piscataway.

In consideration of COVID-19, Joanne’s children will have limited capacity funeral services strictly following NJ state guidelines, the wake will be held on Friday August 7th from 4-7pm at Wooley Boglioli Funeral Home in Long Branch, and the funeral mass with be held on Saturday August 8that 10:30 at St. Michaels Church in Long Branch. To share a favorite memory of Joanne or send her children a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.wooleyboglioli.com