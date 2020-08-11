Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.

 

10-Aug 9-Aug
Aberdeen: 270 267
Allenhurst: 12 12
Allentown: 12 12
Asbury Park: 346 342
Atlantic Highlands: 43 43
Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18
Belmar: 55 53
Bradley Beach: 70 70
Brielle: 75 75
Colts Neck: 104 104
Deal: 48 48
Eatontown: 336 336
Englishtown: 52 53
Fair Haven: 45 45
Farmingdale: 17 16
Freehold Borough: 450 450
Freehold Township: 768 769
Hazlet: 358 360
Highlands: 44 42
Holmdel: 334 335
Howell: 790 783
Interlaken: 5 5
Keansburg: 224 224
Keyport: 110 111
Lake Como: 21 21
Little Silver: 47 46
Loch Arbour: 2 2
Long Branch: 674 674
Manalapan: 585 580
Manasquan: 70 70
Marlboro: 551 547
Matawan: 229 231
Middletown: 922 918
Millstone Township: 98 97
Monmouth Beach: 29 30
Neptune City: 77 78
Neptune Township: 685 688
Ocean: 420 420
Oceanport: 74 70
Red Bank: 325 324
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 70 70
Sea Bright: 14 13
Sea Girt: 37 37
Shrewsbury Borough: 68 65
Shrewsbury Township: 12 11
Spring Lake: 37 37
Spring Lake Heights: 55 55
Tinton Falls: 256 245
Union Beach: 45 39
Upper Freehold: 68 68
Wall: 475 476
West Long Branch: 85 84
Unknown: 11 14

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 