Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.
|10-Aug
|9-Aug
|Aberdeen:
|270
|267
|Allenhurst:
|12
|12
|Allentown:
|12
|12
|Asbury Park:
|346
|342
|Atlantic Highlands:
|43
|43
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|18
|18
|Belmar:
|55
|53
|Bradley Beach:
|70
|70
|Brielle:
|75
|75
|Colts Neck:
|104
|104
|Deal:
|48
|48
|Eatontown:
|336
|336
|Englishtown:
|52
|53
|Fair Haven:
|45
|45
|Farmingdale:
|17
|16
|Freehold Borough:
|450
|450
|Freehold Township:
|768
|769
|Hazlet:
|358
|360
|Highlands:
|44
|42
|Holmdel:
|334
|335
|Howell:
|790
|783
|Interlaken:
|5
|5
|Keansburg:
|224
|224
|Keyport:
|110
|111
|Lake Como:
|21
|21
|Little Silver:
|47
|46
|Loch Arbour:
|2
|2
|Long Branch:
|674
|674
|Manalapan:
|585
|580
|Manasquan:
|70
|70
|Marlboro:
|551
|547
|Matawan:
|229
|231
|Middletown:
|922
|918
|Millstone Township:
|98
|97
|Monmouth Beach:
|29
|30
|Neptune City:
|77
|78
|Neptune Township:
|685
|688
|Ocean:
|420
|420
|Oceanport:
|74
|70
|Red Bank:
|325
|324
|Roosevelt:
|10
|10
|Rumson:
|70
|70
|Sea Bright:
|14
|13
|Sea Girt:
|37
|37
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|68
|65
|Shrewsbury Township:
|12
|11
|Spring Lake:
|37
|37
|Spring Lake Heights:
|55
|55
|Tinton Falls:
|256
|245
|Union Beach:
|45
|39
|Upper Freehold:
|68
|68
|Wall:
|475
|476
|West Long Branch:
|85
|84
|Unknown:
|11
|14
