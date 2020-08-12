Neptune man arrested for robbery of man with racetrack winnings

One of three men suspected of being responsible for the robbery of a Keyport man who was coming home with a large sum of cash he won at Monmouth Park Racetrack was arrested Tuesday, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Telquan Adams, 26, of Neptune Township, was later identified as one of the men who committed the robbery in August 2019. He is now facing charges of second degree Robbery. If convicted, Adams faced a potential custodial sentence of up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for three years following his release from state prison.

Keyport Police Department responded to a residence on Broad Street on Aug. 29, 2019, following up on a report that a robbery had just occurred. Arriving officers found the victim, a 44-year-old borough man, with minor injuries. The victim reported he was attacked by three males after arriving home from the William Hill Sports Book at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport. The victim declined medical attention.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Keyport Police Department revealed the victim arrived in the borough in the area of his house and was attacked by at least three men who stole from him a large amount of money he had just won at the sports book establishment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with additional arrests likely, but investigators are still looking for assistance from the public and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Ramon Camacho of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 of Detective Kevin Bennett of Keyport Police Department at 732-264-0706.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android – https://bit.ly/3ku8AWa).

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.