Monmouth County to break ground for 19 Amendment Centennial Commemorative Garden

FREEHOLD, NJ – Wednesday, August 26, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the formal adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

In recognition and celebration of this historic milestone, Monmouth County officials will break ground on a commemorative garden outside the County Election Offices on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold.

The commemorative garden will provide a sitting area and plaque dedicated to the courageous men and women who fought tirelessly to demand equal voting rights, and to the significant role that New Jersey and Monmouth County played in the women’s suffrage movement. The ground breaking will also mark the beginning of an exterior update to the County Election Offices and County Special Services complex with updated flag poles and signage.

In addition to this announcement, the Monmouth County Clerk’s 19th Amendment Centennial recognition program will also be discussed.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, and Freeholder Lillian G. Burry will make remarks.